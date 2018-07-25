Jet fighter makes emergency landing at Spirit Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - A FA-18 Hornet jet fighter plane flying from Spirit Airport was having trouble landing. The aircraft was experiencing trouble with the landing gear. It was stuck in place.

The jet was departing from the airport. The aircraft was flying around to deplete the fuel reserves. It landed safely after some time in the air.

Spirit Airport sent an "Alert 2" to first responders. This means there was likely a mechanical or electrical issue. Emergency crews were on standby at the runway.

The pilot and the plane appear to be OK. Spirit Airport reports the plane landed without incident.