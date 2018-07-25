× Kansas City doctors donate $11K to patient medical debt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A group of Kansas City-area doctors have donated about $11,000 to help pay off medical bills for hundreds of patients in Missouri and Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Midwest Direct Primary Care Alliance’s donation announced Monday will buy $1.47 million worth of medical debt on behalf of 784 patients in the two states. The alliance is comprised of 21 medical clinics where doctors don’t take health insurance and instead charge patients a monthly membership fee.

Allison Edwards owns Kansas City Direct Primary Care in Kansas City, Kansas. She says 19 doctors and nurse practitioners donated the money to RIP Medical Debt, a New York-based nonprofit that buys bundles of unpaid bills from collection agencies and medical providers.

The charity buys the debt for pennies on the dollar.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com