× Missing Hillsboro teen last seen Sunday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a missing 15-year-old from Hillsboro, Missouri. Angel Erhardt has been missing since Sunday. She described as 5’3″ tall and weighs 130lbs.

Tanya Hall says that her daughter has been missing since early Sunday morning. She says Erhardt’s phone has been turned off since she left and she has not been on social media.

“I’ve been trying to find out who she was talking to so that maybe we have a direction to start looking. I’m heartbroken and lost and desperately need help!” writes Tanya Hall.

Call police if you have any information: 636-797-9999