Missouri Senate candidate giving away machine for rifles

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri is giving away a machine that can make rifles.

Former Libertarian presidential candidate Austin Petersen on Tuesday sent an email to supporters advertising the giveaway. He says the milling machine can build “untraceable” AR-15 rifles.

Petersen wrote that the prize “may trigger a few more liberals and mainstream media” than other giveaways he’s done. Facebook last year temporarily blocked Petersen’s personal account after he raffled an AR-15 rifle.

Petersen is vying for the Republican nomination to run for Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill’s seat. He’s not expected to win the Aug. 7 primary.

Frontrunner Attorney General Josh Hawley previously was elected to a statewide office and has considerably more funding. Hawley also is backed by President Donald Trump.