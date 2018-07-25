× Missouri Senator McCaskill fights for Duck Boat Legislation

ST. LOUIS- U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill on Tuesday told colleagues she is working on legislation to ensure that another duck boat tragedy like the one that claimed the lives of 17 people in Missouri last week never happens again.

During her speech on the Senate floor, Missouri’s Democratic senator said she was working on legislation to improve duck boat safety such as getting rid of canopies that can trap passengers if the vehicles sink.

McCaskill said the canopies can turn the duck boats into “sinking coffins” with no way to escape.

She’s seeking input from the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board in writing legislation.