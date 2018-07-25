× New Belgium’s traveling bar offering free samples Thursday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — Craft beer week is starting early at Hugo’s Pizzeria. New Belgium Brewing Company’s Sour Saison Sidecar will be stopping at the restaurant’s location in Midtown at 5PM. The mobile bar is taking a pit stop during a cross-country road trip.

Representatives from the pizzeria are inviting the public to stop and sample some beer and walk away with swag. Hugo’s pizzeria will be offering New Belgium’s Single Foeder Felix Sour, as well as a pilot brew, on draft inside. Both beers are exclusive to this event.

Limited bottles of the Le Terroir will also be available for purchase as well, not available anywhere else for another week.

POP-UP EVENT TOMORROW AT 5PM. @newbelgium Sour Saison Sidecar will be making a pit stop at Hugo's! Stop by for FREE swag & samples of the Sour Saison, and enjoy their exclusive pilot brew & Single Foeder Felix Sour on draft inside. #STLCBW pic.twitter.com/j4lAUPfVjc — Hugo's Pizzeria (@HugosPizzaSTL) July 25, 2018