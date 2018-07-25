Porano Pasta shutting its doors due to lack of convention business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A popular local chef is closing his downtown restaurant next week. Gerard Craft said he will close the doors of Porano Pasta.

In his Instagram announcement, he wrote a post about the decision, it said in part:

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that July 31st will be Porano's last day of service. Our ultimate goal was to provide a service and product that was compelling, quick, affordable, and delicious, but despite our best efforts, including a last attempt at revitalization, we recognize that it is time to move on, and focus our energies toward our other 5 amazing restaurants.

I can't stress enough how grateful we are for your past patronage and support, so as a final goodbye, a proper send-off, and a thank you we will be bringing back the original menu beginning Tuesday the 24th until we close. We love downtown and hope they can find a way to bring back all of the amazing convention business we lost this year."

Explore St. Louis released this statement in response to the news, it said in part:

"As we have pointed out before, the America’s Center Convention Complex needs some vital renovations and improvements to retain longtime business and remain competitive in a very tough industry."

Just one block over, a new restaurant opened its doors last week, BLT's, "Breakfast, Lunch, and Tacos."

The co-owners said they believe this part of downtown is alive and thriving.