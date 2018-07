Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Parents will soon see higher prices for diapers, wipes and training pants.

Kimberly Clark products which make Huggies say, higher material costs will mean higher prices for consumers. The company missed its second-quarter goals and slashed its profit forecast for the year.

Reports have estimated in the past that parents can save $1,500 to $2,000 by using cloth diapers instead of disposables.

Kimberly Clark says changing consumer habits and transportation costs are partly to blame.