RECIPE – Pint Size Bakery & Coffee

ST. LOUIS- Enjoy Christmas in July with Royal Icing from Pint Size Bakery & Coffee

INGREDIENTS:

3 egg whites

1 lb powdered sugar

¼ tsp cream of tartar

Pinch kosher salt

¼ tsp vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

Using a stand mixer fitted with the whip attachment.

Combine all ingredients and whip on low until just moistened.

Whip on high speed until icing is very thick, bright white and no longer shiny.

Color icing as desired.

Preferably with gel or paste coloring.

Place a damp paper towel on top of icing bowl until ready to use.

Royal icing can be used right away, left at room temperature for 1 day if tightly wrapped or refrigerated for 1 week.