Special Olympian who went missing last week is found

CHICAGO – A Special Olympics athlete from Bangladesh who went missing last week from his Chicago hotel has been found.

Chicago Police say that 22-year-old Rezwanul Haque was found safe on Tuesday.

The member of the Bangladesh Unified Cup soccer team was staying in a hotel in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood with other athletes who had come to the city to participate in the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics.

Surveillance video shows the athlete who has high-functioning autism climbing into an SUV last Thursday afternoon. On Tuesday, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that Haque left the hotel voluntarily and that there was no evidence of foul play. Police say the missing persons case has been closed.