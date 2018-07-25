× St. Louis young professionals get ready for annual Jammin’ at the Zoo

ST. LOUIS- There will be some party animals at the St. Louis zoo Wednesday night, but these are on two legs.

The Zoo Young Professionals group is hosting another adult music and wine night at the St. Louis Zoo called Jammin’ At The Zoo.

Includes wine and beer tasting from 6 to 8 p.m., and live entertainment.

Proceeds from the party benefit the zoo and its efforts to save endangered species at home and around the world.

Must be 21 and over to enter.

Party runs from 6-10p.m.