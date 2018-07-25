State alleges improper road salt storage near Illinois River

Captain Nathan Wallick of Peoria Carp Hunters steers while his customers try to shoot flying fish out of the air with bows and arrows on the Illinois River in Peoria, Illinois on June 19, 2012. Asian silver carp jump as high as 10 feet in the air when spooked by a boat motor or other disturbances in the water. The fast-breeding and voracious fish -- often called aquatic vacuum cleaners -- have wiped out native species and put a major dent in recreational fishing and boating on lakes and rivers across the central United States. AFP PHOTO/MIRA OBERMAN (Photo credit should read MIRA OBERMAN/AFP/GettyImages)
PEORIA, Ill. – A central Illinois freight company and a road salt producer face state allegations of contaminating areas near the Illinois River with toxic chemicals.
The Illinois attorney general’s office filed a complaint this month against Peoria Barge Terminal and Morton Salt, alleging that they improperly stored road salt in 2011 and 2012.
The (Peoria) Journal Star reports inspections found at least 35,000 tons of salt stored within 500 feet of the river under tarps that were damaged, partially removed or not secured to prevent runoff. The complaint to the Illinois Pollution Control Board says a test of the runoff found free-cyanide levels more than five times the state’s limit.
The companies have until early September to submit formal responses and didn’t respond to the newspaper’s requests for comment.
