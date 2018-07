ST. LOUIS, MO — A large truck traveling eastbound is stuck under I-64 in the elevated section. The highway is shut down at the location of the accident near Busch Stadium at 14th street.

Traffic is backed up on the highway to midtown. MoDOT estimates that the truck should be cleared from the roadway at around 5:30pm.

Traffic conditions at 3:10pm: