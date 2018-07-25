Synthetic marijuana may be effective Alzheimer’s treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Synthetic marijuana named nabilone was recently used in a study of Alzheimer's patients. The result? It showed it may be effective in people with moderate to severe symptoms from the disease.

Dr. Erik Musiek is an assistant professor at the department of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine. He recently attended the world's largest conference dedicated to advancing dementia science in Chicago. This new study was the topic of conversation.

Nabilone is not currently approved by the FDA. Find out more information on this study: https://neuro.wustl.edu/

Alzheimers Association helpline: 1-800-272-3900