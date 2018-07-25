× Two die in crash with tractor-trailer in southeast Missouri

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Authorities say two people are dead after a teenager drove into the path of a tractor-trailer in southeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victims as 17-year-old Kara Knop and 90-year-old Georgia Lindenberg, both of Chester, Illinois. The patrol says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon when Knop’s northbound Chevrolet Malibu crossed into the southbound lanes of Missouri 51 in Perry County and collided with the oncoming rig.

Knop died at the scene, and Lindenberg was pronounced dead at a hospital. The tractor-trailer’s driver suffered minor injuries.