Vandal smashes President Trump's Hollywood Star to pieces

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the person responsible for destroying President Trump’s star on the Hollywood walk of fame.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to the star’s location on Hollywood Boulevard.

When they arrived, the star completely smashed apart, with a pickax was left at the scene.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s star has been vandalized. In 2016, a man posed as an LA city construction worker and smashed the star with a sledgehammer.

He was later sentenced to three years of probation.