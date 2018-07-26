× Accident expected to close westbound I-64 at 170 for several hours

ST. LOUIS, MO — An accident has closed westbound I-64 before the exit for 170. MoDOT advises using an alternate route.

Richmond Heights Police say that an overturned semi truck is involved in the accident. They say all traffic is being diverted to Hanley Rd. The outer road westbound is down to one lane as well.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

