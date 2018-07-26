Achieving back to school shopping success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Back to school shopping is a stress of many parents, and with the new school year right around the corner that stress can be high for many right now.

Shopping trends expert Sara Skirboll said 87 percent of parents say back to school shopping stresses them out, but more people are getting strategic with their shopping and planning ahead to help save money.

Skirboll said getting together with other parents and buying in bulk is a way to save to money. Doing research beforehand and sticking to the supply list is another way to keep costs a little lower.

For more information visit www.retailmenot.com.