Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY…JULY 27, 2018

July keeps flying by…the latest cool front is long gone and high pressure settling in for a very pretty day…partly to mostly sunny skies on Friday…82 for the high…low humidity…wonderful Friday night….the weekend…Saturday…increasing clouds but thinking the bulk of the day is fine…85 for the high…developing rain and some storms Saturday night…limited in the evening…then increasing rain Saturday night, Sunday, Sunday night and into a portion of Monday…not raining all the time but a wet run…we need some rainfall. Temps stay near to below average over the weekend into early next week