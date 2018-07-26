DEA teams up with Rascals for back to school night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Saturday, July 28, the River City Rascals take on the Evansville Otters, and fans in attendance can expect more than just a baseball game.

The DEA, or drug enforcement agency, will give away complimentary backpacks to the first 500 ticketed fans 12 and under. There will also be a pre-game ceremony to recognize local communities going the extra mile to fight the opioid crisis.

Bill Callahan, a DEA special agent, said the goal of this Back to School Night at the Ballpark is to educate children early and also provide more education to families on drug enforcement and the opioid crisis.

The gates at Carshield Field open at 5:35 p.m. and first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

For more information go to www.RiverCityRascals.com or www.DEA.com.