Demi Lovato’s struggle highlights addiction epidemic

ST. LOUIS, MO — Pop Star Demi Lovato recently revealed that she had a relapse of substance abuse. This week, she suffered an apparent overdose at her home. There are reports that she had to be revived with the drug Narcan, something her friends reportedly had on hand "just in case."

Nicole Dawsey is the Executive Director of the National Council On Alcoholism and Drug Abuse. She talks about how this epidemic is still gripping our society.

National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

St. Louis Area NCADA: 314-962-3456.