Full video replay: President Trump speaks at Granite City steel mill

President Donald Trump is lamenting decades of U.S. trade policy as he addresses steelworkers in Illinois.

Trump tells workers gathered at U.S. Steel’s Granite City Works’ Steel Coil Warehouse that other countries were able to target U.S. workers and companies and steal U.S. intellectual property.

He says past leaders allowed the U.S. trade deficit to balloon and complains: “They surrendered.”

He says, “If you don’t have steel, you don’t have a country.”

Trump has taken aggressive action on trade, slapping tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. That has prompted retaliatory action from countries that farmers and others worry will hurt their bottom lines.

Trump is also expected to tour Granite City Works’ Hot Strip Mill before returning to Washington on Thursday evening.

President Donald Trump is defending his treatment of NATO allies at a summit earlier this month and is blaming the media for mischaracterizing it.

Trump told steelworkers in Granite City, Illinois, on Thursday that it’s wrong to suggest he was too tough on members of the decades-old military alliance and too nice to Russia during his European trip.

Trump maintains that NATO is “better for Europe than it is for us.” But he argues he strengthened the alliance by forcing members to commit to higher defense spending.

During the summit, Trump was widely criticized, even by fellow Republicans, for suggesting he saw little value in the alliance and for failing to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for interfering in the 2016 election.