Girl Scouts stress ‘girl power’ in new recruitment efforts

The Girl Scouts are making several changes to reverse a slide in membership and adjust to the times.

The Girl Scouts recruited Queen Latifah to narrate a video featuring famous former Girl Scouts, including Venus Williams and Katie Couric. And they indulged in a little bragging when Girl Scout alumna Meghan Markle married into Britain’s royal family.

The Girl Scouts have been losing members lately, and the Boy Scouts began accepting girls into its ranks.

The organization says it’s trying to puncture some of the myths and stereotypes that affect public perceptions for a new generation expecting more than cookie and camping.