ST. LOUIS, MO — It's the story of gold lost at sea during a hurricane. The treasure was rediscovered and salvaged 130 years later in the late 1980's .

Clay Teague of Scottsman Coin and Jewelry has some of that gold from the SS Central America that sank in 1857 off the coast of South Carolina. Three bars will be auctioned off this Friday.

Midwest Summer Sale Auction

Friday

St. Charles Convention Center

1 Convention Center Plaza

St. Charles

Scotsman Coin & Jewelry

www.scoins.com