Hopcat's grand opening in the Delmar Loop this Saturday

ST. LOUIS, MO — Get your taste buds ready and beer palettes cleansed. There’s a new restaurant opening in the Delmar Loop this Saturday. The Hopcat in St. Louis will be opening its 16th location in the former Sole and Blues space across from the Tivoli Theater.

The grand opening will showcase 80 Missouri-made craft beers but only 40 local brews will remain after the opening.

Food will also play a huge role. St. Louis Magazine reports it will offer complimentary fries and a VIP voucher for more free food every week for a year to the first 200 people this Saturday.