Hot air balloon glow to benefit police canine organization

EUREKA - Brookdale Farms will host a balloon glow event to benefit Pawstoppers on Saturday. The Pawstoppers organization aids in police canine training and police canine programs for different law enforcement agencies.

The balloon glow is a family friendly event that includes musical entertainment, a petting zoo and inflatables for kids. There will be ten full-size hot air balloons at the event along with some smaller ones.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m. The balloons will rise at 8:15 p.m. and glow from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information visit www.BrookdaleFarmsInc.com.