How parents can find the best quality daycare

ST. LOUIS - The search for the best daycare and child care services can be a complicated one. The Better Business Bureau wants to help parents in their search for the best daycare.

Chris Thetford from the Better Business Bureau said the main things to consider when looking for child care is the location in relation to home and work, the hours, the cost and the educational opportunities for children.

Thetford also said it is important to take the time and visit different caregivers and facilities and be informed on their credentials.

For more information, tips or to find out a child care center's BBB Business Profile call 888-996-3887 or visit www.bbb.org.