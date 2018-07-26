ST. LOUIS, MO — The Man of Steel teams up with Tom Cruise for the next Mission Impossible movie. How do the stunts on the Superman movies compare to those on this one? Henry Cavill's answer might surprise you.
Kevin’s Reel World – Henry Cavill & Simon Pegg in Mission Impossible Fallout
-
Kevin’s Reel World: Mission Impossible: Fallout ; interview with Tom Cruise and co-stars
-
Kevin’s Reel World: Cruise and Co-stars on the Red Carpet
-
Kevin’s Reel World – The Equalizer 2
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Legendary Ladies of Book Club
-
Kevin’s Reel World – ‘Book Club’
-
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Amy Schumer
-
Kevin’s Reel World – John Krasinski & Emily Blunt
-
Reel World: Ant-Man & The Wasp
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Deaf Actress Delivers in A Quiet Place
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Acrimony
-
-
Kevin’s Reel World – A Quiet Place
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Kristen Bell & Pandas
-
Arts Pop: 2018 Summer movie preview