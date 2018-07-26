President Trump speaks at Granite City Steel Mill

GRANITE CITY, IL – President Donald Trump will be at the U.S. Steel Mill in Granite City today touting how he believes his trade policies including steel tariffs have helped to bring jobs back there. The President will tour the facility then speak to a crowd of about 500 people inside the Mill this afternoon.

Times have been tough for the steelworkers in Granite City in recent years with many layoffs. But now things are rebounding and officials with U.S. Steel, the company which owns the facility, credits the tariffs enacted by President Trump.

Since the President announced a 25% tariff on imported steel in March many jobs have been coming back to the Mill. The tariffs are increasing demand for U.S. made steel.

That rebirth was much needed. U.S. Steel officials say by late 2015 both blast furnaces here were idled along with all steelmaking facilities. Some 1,500 workers were either laid off or left from attrition. Since the President`s tariffs, U.S. Steel has decided to restart both furnaces, meaning the return of 800 jobs.

The President`s visit today comes after he was just in Kansas City on Tuesday speaking at a VFW convention.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be among those greeting the President when he arrives this afternoon on Air Force One at Lambert Airport.

Several metro east congressional representatives will be with the President in Granite City including Mike Bost, Rodney Davis and John Shimkus.