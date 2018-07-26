‘Meals for a Million’ needs volunteers to help fight hunger in Missouri

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Parents, if you think packing a lunch for the kids is a chore, imagine packing meals for a million. Sam Rowley experienced that last year and wants to do it again. He is involved with the second annual St. Charles meal packing event. They aim to pack one million meals to distribute throughout Missouri to those in need.

"Meals for a million" is looking for volunteers, donation,s and sponsorships to help make an impact in St. Louis.

Meals for a Million - Meal Packing Event

8:00am - 5:00pm August 25th & 26th

The Family Arena

2002 Arena Pkwy.

St. Charles

www.mealsforamillion.com