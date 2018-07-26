× Missouri county becomes latest to sue over opioid epidemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri county that includes Kansas City is the latest municipality to sue opioid makers, distributors and pharmacies over what it calls the “worst man-made epidemic in modern medical history.”

Jackson County says in the lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court that the epidemic has burdened the county with opioid-related hospitalizations, emergency medical responses to overdoses, babies born in withdrawal, incarcerations and child welfare cases. It says more than 300 people died of opioid overdose deaths in the county from 2013 to 2017.

The suit names 33 defendants, alleging that they used deceptive marketing and evaded regulations on selling controlled substances. The first defendant listed is Purdue Pharmaceuticals, the maker of Oxycontin.

Purdue has denied claims in lawsuits nationwide over the scourge of opioid abuse, saying it will defend itself.

