BUTLER COUNTY, MO - A couple in Missouri spots an albino fawn in Lake Wappapello. They posted it to their Facebook page earlier this week.

Take a look at this usual spotting of this white fawn. You can see the deer being friendly and walking up to the couple.

There was a similar sighting of an albino deer in the St. Louis area. That deer was seen hanging around Highway 141 and Woods Mill in June.