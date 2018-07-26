New social media challenge raises money for children in Haiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Brace for Impact 46, an organization started by former St. Louis Cardinal Kyle McClellan, teamed up with 1st Phorm, a St. Louis based supplement company, to benefit children of Haiti.

30 For The Kids is a new challenge Brace for Impact 46 and 1st Phorm are asking the community to join in on. The challenge can not only benefit children in Haiti but also the participants. The challenge involves a 30 minute workout a day and costs $30 to enter.

Brace for Impact 46 and 1st Phorm hope to raise $100,000 that will take care of an entire orphanage in Haiti for a year.

For more information visit www.30ForTheKids.com or www.BraceForImpact46.com.