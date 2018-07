× New soul food restaurant opening in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, IL – A new soul food restaurant is coming to the Metro-East. Christi Robertson plans to open C and C Food off North Illinois Street in Belleville by late summer or early fall.

The Belleville News Democrat reports that she’ll serve good fashioned soul food that will fill your soul with comfort.

C and C will also offer a jazz brunch with live music on Sundays.