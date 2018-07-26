Ongoing smoking ban battle in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - Smoking inside businesses could soon be a thing of the past in St. Charles County.

Voters may get a chance to ban indoor smoking on the November ballot.

The group, Smoke-Free St. Charles, turned in a petition with over 30,000 signatures to county officials.

FOX 2 spoke to Don Young, a local man who hopes the measure passes. Young said he started smoking at age 14 and by the time he was 48 he was diagnosed with cancer. He hasn't been able to speak on his own in years and uses an Electro-Larynx to communicate.

The measure would ban smoking inside in public places like bars, restaurants, casinos, hotels and more.

Young and his wife, who are both former smokers, said they are most concerned about second-hand smoke because it impacts people who chose not to smoke.

Now, the election authority must verify the thousands of signatures.