Protest planned during President Trump’s Illinois visit

ST. LOUIS, MO — Protestors plan to meet at Civic Park chanting their disdain for President Trump Thursday from 1:30pm to 3:30pm. The executive director for the Democratic party of Illinois will be joining the local protest. Christian Mitchell will highlight President Trump’s attacks on health care and attempts to undermine Illinois working families.

President Donald Trump travels Thursday to the steel town of Granite City, Illinois, where residents say they’re grateful that steel industry jobs are returning.

U.S. Steel credited Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum when Granite City Works announced in March it was firing up a furnace that had been idled for more than two years. Trump has pointed to the community as an example of how his “America First” approach to trade will help U.S. workers.