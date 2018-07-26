St. Louis Gas Mart store damaged by demonstrators after video goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two men face misdemeanor charges after allegedly kicking a black woman outside a St. Louis convenience store, a confrontation that has spurred protests. Authorities say Ahmed Qandeel and Jehad Motan are charged with fourth-degree assault.

The confrontation happened Tuesday morning at a Gas Mart store. Protest organizer Darryl Gray says too many stores are disrespectful to the black community.

Police are currently guarding the store after over 100 protestors showed up around midnight. They busted out the front door to the gas mart and took money from the cash register. We're also they stole cigarettes, lottery tickets and other items from the store.

Police reviewed surveillance video and have since put crime scene tape around the store.