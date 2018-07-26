Recipe: Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

Salad with Green Goddess Dressing
From Food Outreach
INGREDIENTS:
4 scallions
½ cup fresh tarragon leaves
1 bunch fresh chives
1 bunch fresh cilantro
1 bunch fresh parsley
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup white wine vinegar
¼ cup plain yogurt
1 avocado
* will need a blender
Salad Ingredient List:
1 small head Romaine lettuce
1 small head red leaf lettuce
1 small head Bibb lettuce
1/4 cup edamame, shelled
1/4 cup pistachios
1 small red onion
pickled fennel bulb
Care-E-Yolk-E
Aug 5th 10:30 A.M. – 1 P.M.
3117 Olive St.
FoodOutreach.org