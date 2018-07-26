× Report: St. Louis bridge deteriorating before fatal crash

ST. LOUIS – A state inspection report shows that a St. Louis bridge’s concrete railing was deteriorating before a car struck it this week, toppling a chunk of concrete that killed a woman.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis released on Wednesday a 2017 Missouri Department of Transportation report that called the underside of the bridge over Forest Park Parkway “basically intolerable requiring high priority of replacement.”

A woman crashed into the bridge on Monday. The impact caused concrete to fall onto 58-year-old Janet Torrisi-Mokwa’s car.

The report gave the bridge the worst rating possible before the structure would need to be shut down.

Structurally deficient bridges aren’t necessarily considered unsafe or likely to collapse. The report’s classification indicates that load-bearing parts of the bridge have been damaged and require significant maintenance.

