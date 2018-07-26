× Sales tax exemption granted for Union Station aquarium construction materials

ST. LOUIS, MO — The aquarium project at Union Station is one step closer to reality after receiving a sales tax exemption on construction materials. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Development Corporation proposed up to $100 million in bonds to facilitate the sales tax break.

The aquarium is expected to be finished by late 2020. Plans at Union Station also call for a Ferris wheel and a candy and ice cream emporium.