Song of the Day – Disney’s “Christopher Robin” Advance Screening

We have a chance for you to win a family four pack of tickets to a special advance screening of Disney’s “Christopher Robin.” Visit the Hundred Acre Wood with Pooh and friends… and help Christopher Robin remember the playful boy who is still inside! The screening will take place on Tuesday, July 31st at 7pm at the AMC Creve Coeur 12.

Disney’s “Christopher Robin”! In the heartwarming live action adventure Disney’s “Christopher Robin,” the young boy who embarked on countless adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with his band of spirited and lovable stuffed animals, has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to venture into our world and help Christopher Robin remember the loving and playful boy who is still inside. In theatres nationwide on August 3rd!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, July 26th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.