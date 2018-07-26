× St. Louis-area doctor sentenced in sex abuse case

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A former sports doctor has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation after pleading guilty to sexually abusing patients and billing insurance companies for the treatment.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Dr. Howard Orson Setzer of Webster Groves was sentenced Monday as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Setzer was charged in St. Charles County with more than two dozen felony and misdemeanor counts. He still has pending sex abuse, assault and sodomy cases in St. Louis County.

Charging documents accused Setzer of taking female patients’ pants down without warning and fondling them at his office in O’Fallon. The women were seeking treatment for back pain.

Conditions of Setzer’s probation include mental health treatment and registering as a sex offender.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com