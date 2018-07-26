× St. Louis based Shop ‘n Save’s parent company to be sold for $2.9 billion

ST. LOUIS – Shop n’ Save’s parent company Supervalu Incorporated has agreed to be sold to United Natural Foods for $2.9 billion. Supervalu is located Minnesota but the Shop ‘n Save grocery store chain is located in Kirkwood, Missouri. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that United Natural Foods says that they plan to sell some Supervalu assets after the deal closes at the end of this year.

There are over 3,000 Shop ‘n Save employees in the St. Louis area. Two area grocery stores have already been acquired by competitors. The Maplewood location will open a Schnucks later this year. Aldi is moving into former Shop ‘n Save in Tower Grove South.

Supervalu also owns and operates grocery stores such as Cub Foods, and Hornbacher’s in addition to Shop ‘N Save. There are around 23,000 employees who work for the company.

United Natural Foods is based in Providence, Rhode Island. They are a natural and organic foods distributor. They are the primary supplier for Whole Foods Markets.