ST. LOUIS, MO — Thieves smashed the front door window at the Classic Nails location in the 4900 block of Delmar early Thursday morning. The tried to steal a large television. It was too big to steal, so they dropped and broke it.

Thousands of dollars worth of damage to the location. The thieves didn't end up stealing anything. This is the third time this business has been burglarized.