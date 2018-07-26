× Top Chef winner Richard Blais opening a St. Louis restaurant

ST. LOUIS, MO — Top Chef winner Richard Blais is expanding his restaurant portfolio by teaming up to open a seafood joint in our area later this summer.

Food and Wine Magazine reports Blais will team up with Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins to open Yellow Belly.

The location is expected to open in late August or early September. They plan to offer a California coastal vibe with a seafood-driven menu and craft cocktails.