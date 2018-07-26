Two families displaced by vacant south St. Louis house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A late night fire threatened two family homes in south St. Louis. The fire was in a vacant building but homes on either side were occupied. The fire was so big it actually caused the whole vacant building to collapse.

The fire started just before 11:30pm Wednesday on Keokuk Street and Missouri Avenue in south St. Louis. There were about 60 firefighters called to the scene.

Investigators say they may not be able to determine a cause because the collapse of the vacant building makes it unsafe to work in the rubble.

There were families living in both of the houses adjacent to the vacant building. One was a family of six, including four kids. They were asleep when the fire started but woken up but an alert neighbor.

The Red Cross is now helping out both of the neighboring families. The good news is that no one was taken to the hospital and hurt in this fire.