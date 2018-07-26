Wainwright’s Charity Work Making “Big League Impact”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright used an off night for the team to raise money for several charities on Thursday night. At Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights. MO, Wainwright and several of his Cardinal teammates played video games with Cardinals fans and raised money for the following charities that Wainwright's "Big League Impact" helps. The charities that benefited from tonight's event are stopping human trafficking in St. Louis, food and water for the Dominican Republic and a hospital in Haiti.

.