× Walk-in immunization clinics offered in St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS, MO — Children are heading back to school soon. The St. Charles County Health Department is beginning a series of walk-in immunization clinics for children today. That’s in addition to the vaccinations offered when you make an appointment.

The hours are 8:30am to 11am and 1:30pm to 4:00pm at the Health Department on Boone’s Lick Road in St. Charles.

They’ll have three more walk-in clinics during the next three Thursdays.