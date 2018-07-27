× Abused Pit Bulls Saved In Northwest Arkansas

FARMINGTON, AR (KFSM) — 15 pit bulls were rescued in Northwest Arkansas after a Carrol County couple was arrested.

The 15 pit bulls were abandoned in the couple’s home,following their arrest, and no other family members could care for them.

Jessica Kelley, owner and operator of Kelley Animal Services in Farmington, took ownership of the dogs and is nursing them back to full health.

3 of the dogs need emergency care, including a mom of 5 puppies, Kelley said.

The veterinarian says if the dogs had waited any longer most of them would not be here today. One dog was euthanized because of its condition.

“There’s not a single dog in that house that deserved that. Every single dog that we walked out with should be promised to be adopted, re-trained, and live a full healthy life.”, James Foster, an employee at Kelley’s Animal Services said.

A few of the dogs have been adopted, and the rest are hopeful to find a home soon.

“Having just adopted a few of them has been worth it. Just the good things that they are bringing into other people’s lives and the good things they are bringing into our lives.”, says Foster.

A fundraiser has been started to help cover the cost of medical expenses and housing, until the dogs can find a forever home.