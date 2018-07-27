Cardinals release reliever Holland among series of roster moves
ST. LOUIS, MO – The St. Louis Cardinals’ bullpen will look very different Friday evening when they take on the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium. The team has designated for assignment veteran two relievers, right-handed Greg Holland and left-handed Tyler Lyons. Holland signed with the team in March after he was led the National League with 41 saves last season for Colorado. It was hoped he would be major boost to the Cardinals bullpen.
Righthander Dakota Hudson was promoted from Memphis Friday. The Cardinals also called up Tyler Webb and Daniel Poncedeleon to the bullpen.
Pitcher Luke Weaver was promoted from Peoria.
The Cardinals traded righthanded reliever Sam Tuivailala to Seattle for minor league right-handed pitcher Seth Elledge, who will head for AA Springfield.
Brett Cecil was placed on the disabled list with a foot injury.